Thomas Tuchel Admits Being Surprised at Man City Team Selection Following Cup Glory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left surprised by Pep Guardiola's starting XI in his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Guardiola decided to start the tie without a natural holding midfielder and instead selected İlkay Gündoğan, who has played further forward for most of the campaign, to sit in front of the backline.

"I expected Fernandinho in the starting lineup," said Tuchel in his post-match press-conference, as quoted by Football London.

"He [Guardiola] chose a very offensive and a very technical lineup; it was very hard to steal and recover the ball. Everything else we more or less expected.

Chelsea's game plan worked out perfectly as they prevented City's creative players from slicing open their defence and attacked with a very direct approach in what was a fascinating ninety minutes of football at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.

Tuchel added: "We expected them [City] to play very wide so it was important that we stepped out with [César] Azpilicueta and Antonio [Rüdiger] constantly, out of the back five to support our midfield and to stay in that block in the front five to stop the diagonal switch of play."

