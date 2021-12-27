Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Are Constantly Checking Conditions of His Players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is constantly checking the conditions of his players so that he knows who he can select to start for the Blues.

This comes after Romelu Lukaku featured off the bench for Chelsea, having previously tested positive for Covid-19 and being forced to self isolate.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's 3-1 victory against Aston Villa in Birmingham via football.london, Tuchel discussed how he assesses his players before deciding who to pick.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the result, he said: "I think it would be (important) if we had a full squad, after the match in the cup, how we played it and how we won it. It gave us a lot of confidence also for the guys who didn't play too many minutes. Today, another one away at Villa Park on Boxing Day. This is a big reaction and win."

The Blues boss then continued to show his concern regarding his players and discuss how he constantly checks on their conditions.

"At the same time, I am always concerned in the last weeks for the health and the safety of the players. That's why you don't see me fully excited. We could catch huge momentum, like you say, and pushing them and pushing them but we are just checking on a daily basis about who can be pushed." he concluded.

Chelsea face Brighton on Wednesday, having next to no rest in between games during the festive period as they look to challenge at the top of the Premier League table this season.

