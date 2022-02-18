Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Are in Premier League Top Four Race Rather Than Title Challenge

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea are in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League, rather than challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

The Blues sit 16 points behind Pep Guardiola's league leaders, with their title hopes fading.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace, Tuchel opened up on their ambitions for the rest of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We will not say no but it’s quite hard. Everything is hard, that’s the challenge and what we love. 16 points (behind Man City) sounds too much, is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, this is the reality." he said.

"We have to reach our targets. We should not get confused in thinking about the Premier League. We still have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now, it’s a huge thing in the Premier League in general.

A poor run of form in the winter months saw Chelsea slip from the top of the Premier League table as Tuchel's side was hampered by injuries and forced to play despite a Covid outbreak in the squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The focus has to be on a realistic approach in the race for the top four." he concluded.

The Blues currently sit third in the table, four points ahead of fourth placed Manchester City but hold a game in hand due to the Club World Cup participation.

Tuchel will be hoping, instead, to compete for alternative titles as Chelsea look forward to a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube