Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea's Shock at Reece James' England Selection

October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Are Stunned by Reece James' England Selection

Not a great look.
Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea were shocked by Reece James' inclusion in the England squad following his injury.

The full-back was withdrawn from action against Manchester City last weekend and will not be available to face Southampton on Saturday but has been included in the national team squad.

Speaking ahead of the clash on the weekend, Tuchel has expressed his surprise to see his player in the squad.

He joked: "When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now. My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

Mason Mount, on the other hand, is available for selection for the Blues against Southampton and will join up with England later this month.

When asked about whether he head from Gareth Southgate ahead of the squad announcement, Tuchel explained that club manager's are not informed ahead of national team selections.

"It is normal (not to hear from England before selection). Imagine if every national coach calls the coach. I am very bad at answering calls anyway! Nobody could reach me, they would go mad and be angry at me anyway! The club is in touch and Petr Cech sorts these things out, this can happen."

