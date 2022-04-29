Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Can Look Up to Cristiano Ronaldo After Man United Draw

Thomas Tuchel has agreed that Chelsea can look up to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese international scored against the Blues in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ronaldo equalised just two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the lead in a match which Tuchel's men completely dominated.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that every player can learn from Ronaldo.

When asked if Kai Havertz, who missed several good chances against Man United, could learn from the brilliance of Ronaldo, Tuchel admitted: "I think many players can look up to the quality, attitude and career of Ronaldo."

The Blues boss then continued to deliver his verdict of the match, which Chelsea were unlucky to come away with only a point from.

"We were very dominant, yes," he continued. "We found the spaces and fluid. I felt us very self-confident. I was happy with the way we played and I think we found enough spaces, enough moments of acceleration, to take more advantage of it."

"It felt like a little bit was missing in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier and be more decisive earlier. We found the spaces very frequently and fluidly.

"Today is a good day because we had a strong away performance and strong team performance. That's what matters. It does not matter that every striker takes every chance, it matters how we play as a team. It's a good sign."

Chelsea face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as they will look to get back to winning ways on the road.

