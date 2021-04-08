Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea 'escaped' with 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea were lucky to come away with a 2-0 victory against FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell found the net for the Blues in Seville to land the first punch heading into the second leg next week, as they put Chelsea in a commanding position to progress into the semi-finals.

The scoreline didn't tell the full story though at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Tuchel's side came into the match with a point to prove, to bounce back immediately after their first loss under the German at the weekend to West Brom, and so they did but it was far from convincing in parts.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Porto started the game on top, pressing high and forcing Chelsea into countless errors as their passing accuracy was well off. They had a few chances but Chelsea had Edouard Mendy to thank as he kept his seventh clean sheet in eight in Europe this season.

And Tuchel acknowledged Chelsea were fortunate to escape with a win and a clean sheet in Seville, but remained happy and focused on completing the job when they return to Spain next Tuesday.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday," Tuchel told the media post-match. "I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

Chelsea got the important aspect in Seville right on Wednesday - the result. EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

