October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Miss Christian Pulisic's 'Speed and Intensity'

A great trait.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that the Blues are missing Christian Pulisic's 'speed and intensity' as the American has been injured.

The USMNT captain has not featured for Chelsea since the last international break and has not been called up for the UMNT in October.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Southampton, Tuchel discussed what his side are missing.

He said: "Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity. 

"It needs to be on the best level and a good fit. We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. I want him to be in the team. If he is injured, we need to win games without him. It is the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James."

The USMNT captain was ruled out of Chelsea's match against Juventus as the Blues went on to lose 1-0.

He has not been called up for the USMNT's next round of World Cup qualifiers as he recovers from an injury suffered in the last round.

Upon his return from the last international break, when Pulisic suffered the injury, Tuchel announced it would take 10 days for him to recover and return. However, it has been much longer than that.

