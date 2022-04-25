Thomas Tuchel says the onus is on Chelsea to produce the moments to lift the Stamford Bridge when they are playing in front of their home supporters.

In Chelsea's final home games of the season, they are backed by a limit support due to sanctions placed on the club by the UK Government, which sees only season ticket holders and away fans able to watch Premier League fixtures in west London.

The change in rules have coincided with the Blues losing three home games in all competitions on the trot, knocking the confidence and mood of both the squad and fans

West Ham came around on Sunday and it was same old, same old. Chelsea weren't at the races, until a moment in the second half when the team showed urgency and intent, which quickly reflected in the crowd's mood.

Energy was shown back and the support grew louder as the four stands roared the team on to find a winner against their London rivals. They did, in stoppage time, seal a vital victory to end a run of three straight home defeats.

Despite a quiet Stamford Bridge for large parts of the game, Tuchel understood the reasons and gave a message to his team if they wanted the full support from the fans.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Chelsea TV at full-time after their last-minute winner, Tuchel said: "In the end, it was what we absolutely need. I can understand, I agree, that the spark has to be from the team in general. But sometimes we need it to be the other way around."

"It's difficult to play a spectacular game against West Ham. Maybe it's not even possible, that's why I'm happy with the control."



Once we grew into it and could find more situations in the opponent's box, you see that everybody is fully involved and spectators love it, and they pushed.

"It was nice to have the late goal, it was nice for Hakim, Romelu and Puli to be so heavily involved. It was exactly what we needed."



