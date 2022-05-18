Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will need to rebuild their squad this summer to fill in the gaps from the expected departures at the end of the season.

Chelsea's 2021/22 campaign comes to an end on Sunday. They have two final Premier League home matches before their long season completes.

Tuchel will lose several stars when their contracts expire - Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are both set to depart, with many other players' futures uncertain.

No clarity on many of the squad can be made clear until the club's takeover, which is imminent, is completed. Until then, they are not able to conduct any player activity which includes the buying and selling, as well as negotiating for players.

And Tuchel recognises it will be more of a case of adding players to replace, rather than building on the squad they have already got this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said

He told reporters on Wednesday afternoon: “We are hoping (to be back to normal) but at the moment we are not. You ask many times if we have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course a huge delay. We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge.

"I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see. On how the delay and sanctions will affect us, there is a risk.

"It will be very challenging to make up for the disadvantage, given the situation of the other two teams - City and Liverpool who are already improving the squad and set one benchmark after the other in all aspects of the game. Things are not easier for us.

"Normally I would say we arrive in good spirit and the right mindset on the first day of preparation then we create an atmosphere, work ethic and put all in to be ready on the first matchday of Premier League to win the game.”

