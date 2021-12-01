Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea 'Stole Three Points' Against Watford

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side did not deserve the three points after their victory over Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were enough for the Blues to leave Vicarage Road with the three points.

However, speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Tuchel has admitted that his side 'stole three points' in an undeserved performance.

imago1008384846h

He said: "We stole three points, we don’t have to talk around it. It feels very good. It is an important three points of course. The first time, it feels like we are the lucky winners."

The German then continued to expand his answer, stating that his team were not ready for the match as he took responsibility for the performance.

“I thought that’s not us. We were absolutely not ready today for this match. I missed maybe to find the right approach to make my team ready because we did not look ready," he said.

imago1008384850h

"Even this break after the first 11 minutes did not change our approach. We did not cope with the pressure, we did not cope with the first balls and second balls. We made a lot of changes, I admit that. 

"We had too many faults. It did not get better. The only thing we could do was hang in there and focus on the easy things which we did twice - which was score. Luckily, it was enough to win.”

