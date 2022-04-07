Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Struggles After Hectic Fixture Schedule

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his Chelsea side are struggling after a hectic fixture schedule following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues lost 3-1 to Los Blancos just days after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Speaking to the press after the Real Madrid defeat, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that the fixture schedule has seen Chelsea struggle.

imago1011111984h

Discussing the sheer number of matches that his side have played already this season, being involved in the Club World Cup and reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, Tuchel said: "I was a bit shocked when I saw the number of games we played in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I saw it in the last days, we were the team with Liverpool who have played by far the most matches in England and Europe. Don't forget everybody else's life changes. We had three extra-times on top of it. So yes, it is a bit worrying.

imago1011109300h

"The schedule is not our friend this season and we've struggled from it. But we can still play better because I think we found in the first half we could exploit these positions better. 

"We can play much better. We can hurt Real Madrid much more, but we were far off our level and that is very disappointing because it is a night when you need to be spot on."

The Blues boss will be hoping that his side can improve as they prepare to face Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday before the second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday as they look to mount an impressive comeback in the Champions League.

