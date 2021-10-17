Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Were 'Very Lucky' to Hold Onto Brentford Victory

Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea needed some luck to cling onto their 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

Ben Chilwell's first-half half-volley was enough for the Blues to make history, winning seven straight away league London derbies as they saw off the Bees in west London on Saturday evening.

Chelsea had Edouard Mendy to thank for their win and clean sheet. Brentford piled the pressure on in the final 20-25 minutes, but they couldn't find a way past the world-class Mendy as he denied the hosts time after time.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel was 'very pleased' with his side's overall performance following the international break, however admitted they needed some fortune to win the game.

"We were very strong for 65-70 minutes, then we were very lucky in the last 20 minutes," the head coach said.

Chelsea moved back to the top of the table on 19 points, and Thomas Frank, Brentford's manager, also though the visitors were 'very, very lucky' to win the game.

"They nicked the win," insisted Frank, speaking to Sky Sports post match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"They got a very, very lucky win here today. It's all about the performance. If we play this game again, we win it. It is what it is. We really want to build on this."



He added: "We kept the champions of Europe to five shots in the whole game. That's very impressive. I know they dominated a little bit more in the first half, but in the end, we were all over them and that's very, very impressive."

