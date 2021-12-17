Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Admits Concern Regarding Missing Chelsea Players Through Injury & COVID-19 Isolation

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits that he is concerned with the amount of players he has missing from his squad due to injury and COVID-19 regulations.

Chelsea were without forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to COVID-19 related issues and missed their frontmen as they fell to a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel opened up on his missing players.

imago1008705177h

He said: "I'm concerned we have too many players out, six or seven players. This at the moment is the problem, one of the key problems. You know about the situation in central midfield for eight weeks and again all of our strikers are out, we had this situation four weeks ago where Romelu and Timo were injured for weeks.

Read More

"So we struggle, obviously, with this and at the same point, we're always focused on the solution and guys we have on the pitch. We were strong enough today and I'm not so sure right now why we get punished like this."

imago1008705332h

Chelsea will be looking for solutions as they have a quick turnaround, facing Wolves on Sunday as they wantto turn their form around.

The Blues currently sit third in the table, having lost ground on their title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Tuchel's side are four points of Manchester City as they need to make up ground if they wish to win the Premier League this season.

imago1008432386h
