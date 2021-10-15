    • October 15, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Admits Defeat Regarding International Breaks Following Thiago Silva Decision

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has accepted the sheer number of international breaks for his players as Thiago Silva is ruled out of the Blues' clash with Brentford.

    The German has previously admitted that he is not a fan of his player's playing so many matches for both club and country.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brentford, Tuchel discussed the international breaks.

    sipa_35236800

    "We speak about it during the UEFA coaches meetings, we speak about it. The calendar is the calendar and we have to accept it," he said.

    "I’m not too frustrated about it, I don’t like it. I think it is too many games, too many competitions for the top players. The game is for the players and the spectators. The spectators want the top players on the pitch, they want them healthy and they want them fit and in shape, hungry. You cannot always provide it if you play so many games in so many different competitions."

    sipa_34410701

    The German went on to discuss how the fact that the Premier League only have three substitutions available, compared to other leagues that have been granted five.

    He continued: "Given the fact that we only have three changes in the Premier League and not five like the other leagues, it is a big thing that we have to cope with. I’m actually not too frustrated, sorry if you have that impression.

    "Maybe it is my body language today. I know when the next break is coming and we know we have seven games in between. We try to do the very best in each national break. This break was better for us in terms of minutes for our players. We had the chance to give some players two days off to rest, to recharge the batteries. This one felt a bit better at least, a little better than the last one. The next one will come. We have seven games to play then the guys will go again and keep on playing."

