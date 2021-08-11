Thomas Tuchel Admits Difficulties in Managing Chelsea Squad During Pre-Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the challenges of working with a large group of players ahead of the new campaign.

During his first pre-season since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, the German manager had a series of young players and others returning from loan at his disposal, with most first-team players granted an extended leave of absence following their participation in the European Championships and Copa America.

Previewing his side's nearing UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal on Wednesday evening in Belfast, Tuchel was quizzed about the struggles of effectively managing such a large group of players.

"It was pretty new and pretty demanding. I will try to tell the story backwards. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we arrive with a squad with some players who actually had one in-house squad game for 45 minutes, and we arrive with players who have been training for five weeks and four matches in their legs," said Tuchel, as quoted by Football.London.

"It's a widespread group regarding the physical level and it was a big challenge after a very special season with COVID-19, and having almost no break and England in the last summer to have a long season again and a tournament in Europe and Copa America had a huge influence.

"It was very demanding, very challenging, and I was absolutely happy to have the support of the physical department, who did an amazing job to treat every group individually and try to provide the necessary training for everybody every day.

"We were often on the pitch twice a day for double-sessions, we had to split the groups, then we had the possibility for a lot of loan guys back at Cobham, so we could provide good football training and not just physical work.

"Overall, we did the best that we could, and I had fantastic support. We arrive at this moment and play an important match, which is fine for us but for a lot of players, the preparation for a very demanding season, including the Club World Cup in December, will continue over the next weeks.

"Of course, we will have a lot of players in much better shape after the next international break."

