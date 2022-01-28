Thomas Tuchel Admits Excitement Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Campaign

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his excitement ahead of the Blues' Club World Cup campaign in February.

The London side are looking to become World Champions for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Tuchel admitted he is 'pretty excited' ahead of the tournament.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the importance of the competition, Tuchel said: "I have to say once you are in it you are pretty excited. Once you are not in it, it is a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"It is a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that is why we will do anything to take the chance to make it happen."

Chelsea enter the tournament after an FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle, flying to Abu Dhabi to compete in a semi-final and final which could see them named as Champions of the world.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It is not just Tuchel looking forward to the tournament, as Mason Mount also admitted he is looking for glory in the Middle East.

He said: "I don't think we've ever won, so we want to win this competition. Mentally, we always want to win the competitions we play."

The Blues got to the final back in 2012 but missed out on lifting the trophy as they fell to 1-0 defeat against Brazilian side Corinthians and Tuchel will be looking to become the first Blues manager to lift the trophy.