Thomas Tuchel Admits Frustration at Chelsea Draws to Everton, Burnley & Man United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his frustration at his side's draws in matches they dominated against Everton, Burnley and Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso's opener to see the match end as a draw despite Chelsea dominating with chances created, shots and possession.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel admitted he is frustrated with the sheer number of matches that his side have dominated but ended up dropping points.

imago1011630838h

The most notable are four 1-1 draws to Manchester United (twice), Burnley and Everton.

Chelsea currently sit 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City, with the additional eight points from the dropped games enough to still give Tuchel's side a glimmer of hope in any title race.

However, they were not clinical enough in any of the matches which Tuchel refers to as he spoke post-match against Man United.

He said: "We had too many matches where we drew this season. Even earlier in the season - Burnley, Everton. We clearly deserve more out of these. It's on us. We should take what is deserved."

imago1011628839h

However, this is not the sole reason that the German head coach believes Chelsea are not involved in the title race as he continued to say: "The big difference is Man City and Liverpool, in these moments, a full squad available and we struggled with Covid periods and long-term injuries. This is more decisive than the other thing."

The Blues boss finalised by highlighting the importance of Reece James and admitting he is surprised Chelsea are as high as third during his absence this season.

"When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three."

imago1011628644h
