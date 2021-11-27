'It Did Not Feel Like 50' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Milestone

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's impressive defensive record after he reached 50 games in charge of the club.

The Blues have only conceded 24 goals in all competitions under the German's leadership at the helm, with their 4-0 win on Tuesday night against Juventus ensuring a 31st clean sheet since he arrived in January.

This has allowed Chelsea to occupy top spot in the Premier League ahead of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as securing qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the milestone he has reached at the European Champions.

“No (didn’t imagine it would go this well). Maybe this is a good thing. I didn’t have time to think about stuff like this or get carried away. I am not the person. You can easily get carried away or maybe hold yourself down because you think it is not possible. It was very difficult to imagine it like this.

"The decision was a very quick one. The situation was we were eight point behind Liverpool and they were fourth in the table. This was the target to reach somehow Champions League qualifications.

"What I can tell is that I was very surprised that it is already 50 games. It did not feel like 50. Time went by so, so quickly. It was a fantastic journey so far. I hope I make some more packages of 50 that I can add to it!”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The German's arrival at the club has seen them win their second Champions League trophy, with the west London side now being established as one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Chelsea have only lost twice this season, losing 1-0 to both Manchester City and Juventus at the end of September.

