Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not feel comfortable celebrating when Manchester City and Liverpool drop points following his side's victory against Newcastle United.

Reece James' brace was added to by Jorginho as an impressive second half performance saw Chelsea beat the Magpies 3-0.

Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel discussed his emotions after the Blues' title rivals dropped points.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Manchester City fell to 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher scoring the final goal. Liverpool also dropped points, drawing 2-2 with Brighton at Anfield.

When asked on what Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points means to Chelsea, Tuchel laughed: "Calm down,

"It is like this, if you think we are inside celebrating other results, it is not like this.

"We congratulated the team for the effort they put in and the result. There is a long way to go. I don't feel comfortable celebrating other results. What goes around comes around. We did a good match, a great result."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Whilst Tuchel has remained coy on his emotions, he will be delighted that his side managed to take advantage of their title rival's slips.

The Blues currently sit three points clear of Liverpool at the head of the Premier League table and four ahead of holders Manchester City.

