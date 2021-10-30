Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not feel comfortable celebrating when Manchester City and Liverpool drop points following his side's victory against Newcastle United.

    Reece James' brace was added to by Jorginho as an impressive second half performance saw Chelsea beat the Magpies 3-0.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel discussed his emotions after the Blues' title rivals dropped points.

    sipa_35834669

    Manchester City fell to 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher scoring the final goal. Liverpool also dropped points, drawing 2-2 with Brighton at Anfield.

    When asked on what Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points means to Chelsea, Tuchel laughed: "Calm down,

    "It is like this, if you think we are inside celebrating other results, it is not like this.

    Read More

    "We congratulated the team for the effort they put in and the result. There is a long way to go. I don't feel comfortable celebrating other results. What goes around comes around. We did a good match, a great result."

    sipa_35834539

    Whilst Tuchel has remained coy on his emotions, he will be delighted that his side managed to take advantage of their title rival's slips.

    The Blues currently sit three points clear of Liverpool at the head of the Premier League table and four ahead of holders Manchester City.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35835966
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

    36 seconds ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'I Knew the Keeper Wasn't Stopping it' - Reece James's Confident Response After Bagging Brace

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Reece James' Chelsea Role After Newcastle Brace

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35707734
    News

    Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836532
    News

    Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35723197
    News

    Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Discusses Importance of Chelsea's Newcastle Victory as Liverpool & Man City Drop Points

    2 hours ago