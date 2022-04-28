Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Admits He Doesn't Feel Sorry for Ralf Rangnick Despite Man Utd Struggles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not feel sorry Ralf Rangnick despite Manchester United's struggles this season.

The Blues travel to Manchester to face United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via Sky Sports, Tuchel admitted that he is not feeling sorry for the Manchester United manager.

He said: “Yeah, but not too much! He is the coach of Manchester United!

“Maybe it doesn’t work out at the moment in terms of points and how it wished for it and maybe he how he deserves. But I don’t feel sorry because it is a huge job, it’s a huge club and he is in this position.

“I think it was a life-long dream for him to work in the Premier League and work for one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s more of an upside than a downside.”

Tuchel continued to discuss his history with Rangnick, who gave him a break in football management at a young age.

“The story is told, he was my coach when I was a first division player. He told us a lot that I never heard about - we don’t need to follow the striker until he goes to the toilet," he said.

 "That was the common sense at the time, to follow around for 90 minutes. He told us we can defend a back four and in spaces. He opened our eyes and brought big success to a little club we played. We went through to the first division.

"On this run I got injured. At Stuttgart he opened the door for me to the academy and a chance to make an internship with the under 17’s. From there I tried to be the best possible."

