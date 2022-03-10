Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Admits He Had Doubts Going Into Chelsea's Clash With Norwich City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he had doubts going into his side's Premier League clash with Norwich City on Thursday evening.

The Blues had faced a difficult day following the news that club owner, Roman Abramovich, was being sanctioned by the UK government meaning all his assets would be frozen.

Nevertheless, thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, the west London side took the tie 3-1 in the end.

imago1010492648h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed his doubts leading into the league clash against bottom of the table Norwich City.

"It would be a lie if I said we I had no doubts but I also had a lot of trust," the German tactician told BBC Match of the Day.

"In difficult circumstances we produced a lot of results and good performances so we can trust in our mentality and the culture in the club. We allowed ourselves to focus on the football." 

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager then went on to answer questions as to whether there was more pressure on his players, given the recent news.

imago1010489730h

In turn, he expressed his delight at his side's performance given the circumstances, as quoted by football.london.

"I think they are only relieved because of the game. We played a fantastic first half but we played the second half like we were three or four goals up.

"Second half we were kind of in control but the opponent was stronger and they have nothing to lose. They took risks and we struggled to adapt. We conceded and then it was a tight one.

"We have to take care better and that is why I think there was relief in the end. The situation will not go away, maybe it will change or whatever."

imago1010489357h
