Revealed: When Thomas Tuchel Expects Chelsea's Injured Players to Return

Thomas Tuchel Admits He Hopes to Have Injured Chelsea Players Back as Soon as Possible
Thomas Tuchel has said that he hopes to have his injured Chelsea players back and available for selection as soon as possible.
The Blues face Burnley and are without Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic for the clash.
Speaking ahead of the Premier League fixture, Tuchel admitted he's hopeful to have his players back soon.
He said :“If I give you any date now I need to confirm or give other dates. We have the national break now then we will be more clear.
"We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.”
Chelsea host Burnley as they sit top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Liverpool.
The Blues are also into the Carabao Cup quarter finals whilst sitting second in the Champions League Group H as they look to compete on all fronts under Tuchel this season.
This feat is even more impressive seeing as Tuchel has been without several key players as the Blues went on a good run.
