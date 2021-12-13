Thomas Tuchel Admits He is Unsure on When Mateo Kovacic Will Return for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is unsure when midfielder Mateo Kovacic will return to action for the Blues.

The Croatian was out with a hamstring injury before picking up COVID-19 and having to self-isolate for 10 days.

And now, speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has admitted that he is not sure when the Chelsea midfield man will return to action.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked to provide an update on the Croation, Tuchel said: "Kova had symptoms over the last few days. Not too bad is my information, but I don't know the answer to when he is allowed to come back.

"We need to know what the doctor says and 10 days and some tests to be negative before he can come back."

Chelsea have faced somewhat of a midfield crisis in recent weeks with Kovacic sitting on the sideline alongside N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah, who has previously played as a number six.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jorignho has been suffering with back pain whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek could not feature against Zenit last week due to an injury sustained in the warm-up, leading to a midfield of Reece James and Ross Barkley.

Saul Niguez has had an unsuccessful loan spell so far at the club, arriving from Atletico Madrid on deadline day but looking out of sorts, being utilised as a wing-back in the most recent match.

Therefore, Chelsea will be hoping to have Kovacic as back as soon as possible as they look to keep up their title challenge this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube