'Big Fan' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Antonio Conte Verdict Ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is an admirer of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte however will keep a 'clear head' on the touchline when Chelsea welcome their city rivals to Stamford Bridge.

Spurs make the short trip across the capital on Sunday to face the Blues for a third time this month, this time in the Premier League.

Tuchel has already got the better of Conte twice this month in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, and the Italian is hoping to avoid a third straight defeat despite admitting the gap between the two sides.

IMAGO / PA Images

Conte, formerly of Chelsea, is known for his emotional character on the touchline which Tuchel is a big fan of, and his style, but will not be emulating his opponent this weekend as he calls for calm ahead of the London derby.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“There is no doubt I am a big fan of Antonio Conte,” said Tuchel ahead of the game, as quoted by the Mirror.

“What he does to teams is so obvious, it’s always clear it’s an Antonio Conte team. They play always with a desire to win, always with a huge physical input and a relentless style, and he is like this on the touchline.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

“Coaching his teams like this, this is how they perform. It’s always a pleasure to watch and I’m very proud to play against his teams. Now we do it for a third time.

“It doesn’t affect so much my coaching — you always need to find a good mix between emotions and a cool head, and this is on me, like it is for the players.

“It’s important to know what the game means to the supporters, it’s important to know what it means in the table, but you cannot get carried away by emotions.

“For example on Tuesday, we got a little bit on the other side, too much involved in emotions like frustration, anger or disappointment.

“When you play a derby like this or against an emotional guy like Antonio Conte, you cannot just play from pure emotions.

“We need this and we want our supporters to be fully emotional and fully supportive. But I wish for myself to be cool in the decisive moments and keep a clear head.”

