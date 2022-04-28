Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Admits It Won't Be Easy for Chelsea to Compete With Man City & Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it will not be easy for his Chelsea side to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the transfer window and on the pitch.

The Blues are preparing for their first transfer window under new ownership, although it's unclear as to who will succeed Roman Abramovich as we approach the conclusion of the sale process.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has stated that it will not be easy for his side to compete with the current Premier League top two.

imago1011460416h (3)

When asked about competing with his domestic rivals, who both won in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Tuchel said: "It will not be easy. We want to compete, we could not compete over the long run, we could compete in periods, in direct matches. We struggled.

"As you know, I was so happy with the structure the club provides and the mentality Chelsea provides because that was, for me, the foundation to strongly believe we could keep on pushing." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"With this now being questioned, it is getting more demanding, not difficult because I don't know what's coming, so let's see, but I hope we can keep the mentality here in the building."

imago1011566982h (1)

This comes after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his side have closed the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League but not enough to challenge for the title.

He said: "The reality from last season is that we closed the gap from them (Liverpool and Man City) in the Premier League, but not enough to be challenging for the title.

"We arrived in the Carabao Cup final and lost on penalties. In the two games in the Premier League [against Liverpool] we drew both.

"In a final, it is different – one game. We have to show the consistency to be able to compete against Man City and Liverpool [in the league] because they have shown great consistency winning back-to-back games and keeping a great level of consistency."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011566982h (1)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ready to Act on Summer Deals as Soon as Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms44 minutes ago
imago1011460416h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Remains Committed to Chelsea Transfer Plans Despite Ownership Uncertainty

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0009582085h
News

Ralf Rangnick Lauds Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel as 'One of the Best Coaches'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0009610458h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits He Doesn't Feel Sorry for Ralf Rangnick Despite Man Utd Struggles

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011289570h (3)
News

Roman Abramovich Demands Additional £500M in Chelsea Sale Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011566982h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Amid £250M Budget Admission

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

Report: Raine Confident of Selecting Preferred Chelsea Takeover Bidder By Monday

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1011386068h (1)
News

Inside Antonio Rudiger & Thomas Tuchel's Cobham Conversation Over Chelsea Summer Exit

By Matt Debono5 hours ago