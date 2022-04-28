Thomas Tuchel Admits It Won't Be Easy for Chelsea to Compete With Man City & Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it will not be easy for his Chelsea side to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the transfer window and on the pitch.

The Blues are preparing for their first transfer window under new ownership, although it's unclear as to who will succeed Roman Abramovich as we approach the conclusion of the sale process.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has stated that it will not be easy for his side to compete with the current Premier League top two.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about competing with his domestic rivals, who both won in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Tuchel said: "It will not be easy. We want to compete, we could not compete over the long run, we could compete in periods, in direct matches. We struggled.

"As you know, I was so happy with the structure the club provides and the mentality Chelsea provides because that was, for me, the foundation to strongly believe we could keep on pushing."



"With this now being questioned, it is getting more demanding, not difficult because I don't know what's coming, so let's see, but I hope we can keep the mentality here in the building."

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

This comes after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that his side have closed the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League but not enough to challenge for the title.

He said: "The reality from last season is that we closed the gap from them (Liverpool and Man City) in the Premier League, but not enough to be challenging for the title.

"We arrived in the Carabao Cup final and lost on penalties. In the two games in the Premier League [against Liverpool] we drew both.

"In a final, it is different – one game. We have to show the consistency to be able to compete against Man City and Liverpool [in the league] because they have shown great consistency winning back-to-back games and keeping a great level of consistency."

