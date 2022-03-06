Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Performances Amid Uncertainty Regarding Sale

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on his Chelsea side for their performances after news that Roman Abramovich is going to sell the club.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to the Blues' Fifth Stand app on how Chelsea have performed after the news of the sale, Tuchel hailed his side.

imago1010360760h

The announcement was made just moments before Chelsea faced Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, a match in which the Blues won 3-2.

This came just days after Chelsea lost on penalties in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Read More

They then continued to keep up their form by beating Burnley 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

imago1010368033h

Speaking on the performances amid the uncertainty surrounding the club, Tuchel said: "I am very happy with the last three performances. Okay the result is what it is in the Carabao Cup. We talked about it but we played a brilliant match of football.

"It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea but Tuchel will be hoping that his players continue to do their talking on the pitch.

imago1010364817h
