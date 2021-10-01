Thomas Tuchel Admits Slight Concern Over Chelsea Squad & Recent Form

Thomas Tuchel has admitted a slight concern over his Chelsea squad following the Blues' poor form.

The side are on a losing streak, having fallen to defeat in back to back games.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game with Southampton, Tuchel admitted a worry he has.

When asked about Chelsea's 'mental tiredness', Tuchel said: "Yes (it is slightly concerning) but maybe also logical.

"Everybody feels like this if you play so much and play for national teams, have all the travelling. This doesn’t mean that I am right but it feels a little bit like we carry weight on our shoulders mentally or maybe from our own expectations.

You name it, can be. Somebody told me several years ago that if players look like this you can threaten them or calm them down but in 99% of cases it is better to calm them down and I will never forget this sentence, I was a youth coach."

The Blues have the chance to put things right when they face Southampton on Saturday and will be looking for a good performance and result to ensure that losing doesn't become a feat this season.

Southampton are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but boast an impressive record at Stamford Bridge in recent times, winning one and drawing two of the last three matches.

