Thomas Tuchel Admits 'Task Does Not Change' as Chelsea Are 'Probably Not' Alive in Real Madrid Tie

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stuck by his statement that his side are 'probably not alive' in their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Blues fell to 3-1 defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Wednesday and have it all to do at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel backed up his previous comments regarding the second leg.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues head coach wasn't in a confident mood when asked if Chelsea could complete the comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday as he said: "No.

If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. There is my focus. Today, is this alive? No. With this performance. First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive.

Since then, his Chelsea side put on a fine show as they came out 6-0 victors on the south coast against a strong Southampton team.

When asked if his opinion has changed regarding the tie, Tuchel reiterated: "The question was if it is still alive. I said probably not. The task does not change.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It is still a big task and like I said after Madrid, let's have the response today because it was already too much about goals conceded and lack of concentration and everything that came with these two defeats. Now we have the result and performance and this is good because I am sure that lifts everyone's spirits, but the task is huge."

The German continued to say that his team will do everything possible to complete a historic comeback as they look to retain their European crown.

"We are always up for a competition, we are competitive, we will try to win the game and then see what is going on. Everything is still possible in football, but let's be realistic - it is still Bernabeu and there is still a crowd there and an opponent very different today. But it is the best way to prepare."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube