November 30, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Admits That Chelsea 'Accept' Jorginho's Ballon d'Or Snub Following Award Ceremony

Author:

Chelsea manager gave a humble response when questioned about his thoughts on Jorginho placing third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition.

The Italy international has had his best career year yet, winning Euro 2020 with his country as well as the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

The Blues also went on to win Club of the Year in the competition, thanks to their spectacular achievements in 2021.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening, Tuchel gave a humble response as to what he thought about Jorginho's placing in line for the prestigious award.

“My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he told the press. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports.

"We accept and go on.”

The German tactician was then questioned on who he expected to lift the trophy, which he was reluctant to answer.

“I take my right to not have an opinion on this one. We have ourselves a player who won all major trophies and was hugely involved, so would not have been a surprise if he lifted the trophy.

"It was a choice, I think it’s election. It’s elected. You have to take it, if you like it or not you accept it. Life goes on pretty easy after yesterday.”

