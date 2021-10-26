    • October 26, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Admits That He Was Impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's Display vs Southampton

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Kepa Arrizabalaga after a match winning performance in Chelsea's penalty shoot-out victory against Southampton.

    The shot-stopper was impressive during the 90 minutes, keeping his side in the game before he saved a penalty in the shoot-out to help the Blues win.

    Speaking after the match, Tuchel praised his goalkeeper.

    sipa_35775668

    He said: "When everyone thinks about stoppage time and penalties it is a dangerous moment, you can lose concentration. It was important that Kepa kept us in the game with the double header save from the set pieces."

    The Spaniard is unlikely to displace Edouard Mendy any time soon due to the Senegalese international's fine form in goal for Chelsea during the Premier League campaign but if he keeps impressing in the cup matches, Tuchel will have a selection headache ahead of him.

    sipa_35775669

    Kepa is set to take over as first choice goalkeeper when Mendy jets off for the African Cup of Nations in January and could be used as the first choice during the Club World Cup run too.

    Next up for Chelsea is a trip up north to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday as the Blues look to continue their fine form this campaign.

