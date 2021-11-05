Thomas Tuchel Admits to Fatigue in Chelsea Squad Ahead of November International Break

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there is 'a little bit' of fatigue within his Chelsea squad as his players prepare for November's international duty.

The manager has previously complained about the frequency of international breaks, believing that his players play too many games.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley at the weekend, Tuchel revealed that his players are tired but will not complain.

"A little bit (of fatigue)." he said. "At the same time we are happy to play every three days. We are able to give one day off for mental recovery.

"We had two training sessions together. We meet again later for dinner and sleepover in a hotel to use the time properly and take care about our time when we rest, to be ready to play sharp again tomorrow."

The Blues host Burnley on Saturday as they look to extend their lead even further at the top of the Premier League table as they currently sit three points clear of Liverpool.

Tuchel continued to demand more from his players despite how tired they may be.

He said: "We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not. That’s the schedule and in the end we managed everybody.

"Some of the guys, especially upfront. We suffered some injuries with Mason (Mount) and Christian out, Timo (Werner) and Romelu (Lukaku) too. We are a bit in trouble in terms of maybe being overused and tired. At the same time everybody wants to be on the pitch and this is the moment to be on the pitch.”

