Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Admits to Fatigue in Chelsea Squad Ahead of November International Break

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there is 'a little bit' of fatigue within his Chelsea squad as his players prepare for November's international duty.

    The manager has previously complained about the frequency of international breaks, believing that his players play too many games.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley at the weekend, Tuchel revealed that his players are tired but will not complain.

    imago1007479205h

    Read More

    "A little bit (of fatigue)." he said. "At the same time we are happy to play every three days. We are able to give one day off for mental recovery. 

    "We had two training sessions together. We meet again later for dinner and sleepover in a hotel to use the time properly and take care about our time when we rest, to be ready to play sharp again tomorrow."

    The Blues host Burnley on Saturday as they look to extend their lead even further at the top of the Premier League table as they currently sit three points clear of Liverpool.

    imago1007428421h

    Tuchel continued to demand more from his players despite how tired they may be.

    He said: "We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not. That’s the schedule and in the end we managed everybody. 

    "Some of the guys, especially upfront. We suffered some injuries with Mason (Mount) and Christian out, Timo (Werner) and Romelu (Lukaku) too. We are a bit in trouble in terms of maybe being overused and tired. At the same time everybody wants to be on the pitch and this is the moment to be on the pitch.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1006594970h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits to Fatigue in Chelsea Squad Ahead of November International Break

    41 seconds ago
    imago1006594970h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad Are 'United' Ahead of Burnley Clash

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007587450h
    News

    'One of the Best Managers in the World' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Former Blue Antonio Conte

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758697h
    News

    Revealed: The Statitstic That Shows Hudson-Odoi is More Creative Than Messi, De Bruyne & Neymar

    2 hours ago
    imago1005564873h
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    2 hours ago
    imago1000626576h
    News

    'I Have Enough to do!' - Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Managing Spurs in Future

    3 hours ago
    1005478262
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: How Kai Havertz Has Become Key to Chelsea Wing-Backs’ Success

    3 hours ago
    imago1005579567h
    News

    'Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    3 hours ago