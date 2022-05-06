Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there is a degree of uncertainty at Chelsea over the future of some of his players due to the ongoing takeover process.

This comes as Todd Boehly's consortiuum have entered exclusive talks to become the new owners of the club and look likely to close a deal.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Wolves on the weekend, Tuchel admitted that there is a degree of uncertainty amongst his Chelsea players.

The sale process has been going on for months and seen Chelsea unable to negotiate new deals with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, who will now depart upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

When asked about the effect that the saga has had on his players, Tuchel said: “It surely affects the team but I cannot tell you to which degree.

"The longer the situation goes, now it has a huge affect because Toni leaves us in the middle of the process where we are sanctioned and could not even fight, do another offer or be in negotiations. It clearly has an effect and makes no sense to deny it.

"We lose one of our key players so it is proven and has this kind of effect. This decision has an effect on a dressing room because Toni is not isolating here at Cobham, does not talk to anyone. He is a huge part, a leader. The situation is like this.

"The situation regarding the future of every individual future of every individual is not clear. There are no talks for anybody at the moment. We try to minimise this and accept it, not to use it as an excuse. If there is any degree of distraction, uncertainty, we accept it. There is still another 100% to reach."

Chelsea and Tuchel will be hoping that the takeover reaches its conclusion in the coming days so that they can start planning for the future under what looks likely to be a Boehly-ran Chelsea.

