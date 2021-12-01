Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea Injuries Following Watford Victory

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is worried about Chelsea's injury crisis after Trevoh Chalobah was taken off with an impact injury.

The Blues had enough to win the match despite looking underwhelming throughout the match, with Hakim Ziyech bagging a late winner.

Speaking to Prime Sport after the match, Tuchel discussed the injuries that Chelsea have sustained and admitted that it is worrying for his side.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He honestly admitted: "We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30.”

Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all missed the Blues' trip to Watford on Wednesday night, with Trevoh Chalobah leaving the action through injury.

The Blues boss provided an early injury update on the defender as he admitted he is worried about the injury.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh."

Romelu Lukaku built up more match fitness as he came on for 25 minutes against the Hornets but Chelsea will be hoping to have one of Kovacic or Kante back as they struggled in midfield during the match.

