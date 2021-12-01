Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea Injuries Following Watford Victory

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is worried about Chelsea's injury crisis after Trevoh Chalobah was taken off with an impact injury.

The Blues had enough to win the match despite looking underwhelming throughout the match, with Hakim Ziyech bagging a late winner.

Speaking to Prime Sport after the match, Tuchel discussed the injuries that Chelsea have sustained and admitted that it is worrying for his side.

imago1008384846h

He honestly admitted: "We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30.”

Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all missed the Blues' trip to Watford on Wednesday night, with Trevoh Chalobah leaving the action through injury.

Read More

The Blues boss provided an early injury update on the defender as he admitted he is worried about the injury.

imago1008387344h

He said: "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh."

Romelu Lukaku built up more match fitness as he came on for 25 minutes against the Hornets but Chelsea will be hoping to have one of Kovacic or Kante back as they struggled in midfield during the match.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008384853h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea Injuries Following Watford Victory

42 seconds ago
imago1008383987h (1)
News

Trevoh Chalobah Breaks Silence After Hamstring Injury in Watford Win

7 minutes ago
pjimage (6)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Trevoh Chalobah Injury Update After Chelsea's Win Over Watford

13 minutes ago
imago1008384853h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea 'Stole Three Points' Against Watford

29 minutes ago
imago1008383942h
News

"It Wasn't Our Best Performance' - Mason Mount's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Win Over Watford

40 minutes ago
imago1008384846h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Watford 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

59 minutes ago
imago1008383987h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Watford 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008384017h
Match Coverage

Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Mount & Ziyech Ensure Blues Stay Top of Premier League

1 hour ago