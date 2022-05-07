Thomas Tuchel has agreed with the suggestion that Chelsea must build up form to take with them into the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The Blues have been fairly inconsistent since returning from the international break but have the chance to go into next week's final with a victory under their belt.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel admitted that his side need to take a positive result into the match at Wembley to help with their confidence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked if he wants his side to take three points against Wolves to build confidence ahead of the final, Tuchel agreed as he said: “Absolutely.

"What we need to install and want to install anyway is to be in the mentality and mindset on a daily basis, or every three days, whatever it takes no matter if it’s a cup game, Champions League or a normal league game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"This is where maybe we need to close the gap as well. There are reasons for it, why the gap is that big. Maybe why the teams behind us could catch up. There is no reason why it should continue like this. The next moment to stop it is tomorrow. I am absolutely convinced there’s enough reasons to trust us and believe in us. There is no need for major doubts.

"What took us there is most important, hard work, determination, big effort. This is what we need on the highest level. Once we drop a little here and there, we are also a team that can lose or drop points against everybody and we don’t want that.”

Chelsea face Liverpool in the final on May 14, looking to lift their first domestic title under the German.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube