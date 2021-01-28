Thomas Tuchel 'amazed' at 24 hour turnaround from Chelsea appointment to Wolves draw

Thomas Tuchel had quite the 24 hours following his arrival as the new Chelsea Head Coach.

The 47-year-old was appointed on an 18-month contract on Tuesday night succeeding Frank Lampard, but he was straight into the thick of it.

Tuchel had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolves clash on Wednesday night, and had just one evening training session with the squad at Cobham.

From there, he had to introduce himself, coach the players on his new ways and the system he'd like them to play, before facing Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

And he even opted for a new 3-4-2-1 system, which saw players like Callum Hudson-Odoi take up new roles.

Chelsea's first game under Tuchel ended in a 0-0 draw despite enjoying the majority of the ball, but Tuchel was pleased with what he saw from his side after only just arriving in west London.

"When I look at this game, I am pretty amazed as I can totally identify with what I did [in training]. I would have liked a stadium full of supporters here and we saw 16 recoveries in the last third which is pretty amazing for the intensity and energy on the pitch.

"We managed to put the game completely in the opponents half, we managed to stop counter-attacks very early, we created a lot of half-chances.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Every minute there were more chances. For every preparation for a game, less is more! This was clearly what happened for this game. I have to say the staff at Cobham gave us a lot of information and did an amazing job of analysing Wolverhampton and preparing the set-pieces for our team.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reflects on Chelsea's goalless draw against Wolves in first game in charge

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes hint over N'Golo Kanté's future at Chelsea

READ MORE: "We have to be realistic" - Tuchel on Chelsea challenging for Premier League title

"We, of course, had a clear idea where we would put our guys and to start with three at the back to help defend against the two fast strikers so we don't have a situation where we slip or allow an easy counter-attack away. So we decided on that to have control with three and two double six midfielders.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We tried to show where to accelerate, defend and close down spaces. I am very happy with what I saw. I found a team that was totally open to our ideas. This is what we have done for many years, to select formation and when you feel good on the pitch there's nothing more you can do."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube