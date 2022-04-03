Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Analyses What 'Fantastic' N'Golo Kante Brings to Chelsea Team

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took the time to analyse what N'Golo Kante brings to his side's team, labelling the French midfielder as 'fantastic'.

The 31-year-old joined the Blues from Leicester City back in 2016, immediately after their majorly impressive title winning season that saw Kante named in the PFA Team of the Year.

In his six seasons so far with the European champions, Kante has gone on to make a total of 250 appearances, in which he has registered 13 goals and 15 assists.

imago1010377357h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel highlighted the importance of his French midfield in his Champions League winning side of last year.

"No, absolutely not (put into words what he brings to the team). It’s 250 times, pure joy to watch him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Pure joy and luck to be his coach. He’s a fantastic guy, fantastic player. So unique and I don’t know anybody who does not love him.

"Even friends, family and friends from friends who support other teams, they all love N’Golo Kante. If it’s like this there is a reason."

imago1010235609h

Despite being undoubtedly one of his side's best players in recent years, Kante is getting older, and as it happens, Chelsea have been linked with a number of younger midfielders in his same position.

The likes of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been on Chelsea's radar for a while now.

Recent reports suggest that Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Kante as he potentially nears a Blues exit.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010714741h
News

Why Trevoh Chalobah Was Left Out of Chelsea's 4-1 League Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010724182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for His Recent Achievements

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1011009910h
News

Thomas Tuchel Won't Create Drama After Chelsea's Blip Defeat to Brentford

By Matt Debono11 hours ago
imago1010082577h
News

Malang Sarr Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel for Trustful Relationship

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago
imago1011001427h (1)
News

Timo Werner's Damning Brentford Statistics Revealed as Chelsea Striker's Woes Continue

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010672943h
Transfer News

West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea £150M Declan Rice Transfer Warning

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010993874h
News

Rock Entertainment Group Join Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's Bid for Chelsea

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1010995163h
News

Brentford Defeat Was An 'Unthankful' Game for Edouard Mendy, Admits Thomas Tuchel

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago