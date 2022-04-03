Thomas Tuchel Analyses What 'Fantastic' N'Golo Kante Brings to Chelsea Team

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took the time to analyse what N'Golo Kante brings to his side's team, labelling the French midfielder as 'fantastic'.

The 31-year-old joined the Blues from Leicester City back in 2016, immediately after their majorly impressive title winning season that saw Kante named in the PFA Team of the Year.

In his six seasons so far with the European champions, Kante has gone on to make a total of 250 appearances, in which he has registered 13 goals and 15 assists.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel highlighted the importance of his French midfield in his Champions League winning side of last year.

"No, absolutely not (put into words what he brings to the team). It’s 250 times, pure joy to watch him.

"Pure joy and luck to be his coach. He’s a fantastic guy, fantastic player. So unique and I don’t know anybody who does not love him.

"Even friends, family and friends from friends who support other teams, they all love N’Golo Kante. If it’s like this there is a reason."

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Despite being undoubtedly one of his side's best players in recent years, Kante is getting older, and as it happens, Chelsea have been linked with a number of younger midfielders in his same position.

The likes of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been on Chelsea's radar for a while now.

Recent reports suggest that Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Kante as he potentially nears a Blues exit.

