NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel: Andreas Christensen & Thiago Silva can both play in same Chelsea side

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel is adamant that Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva can play in the same team when they are both fit. 

Christensen has come into the side after Thiago Silva's thigh injury and has flourished in the heart of the Blues back-three. 

Silva has been ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Leeds United on Saturday which will see Christensen no doubt continue in the defence. 

sipa_32443824 (1)

But when Silva returns to full fitness, the duo will be competing against each other for the central spot which is their best position. 

However, Tuchel believes there is room for both of them to play in the same team after he highlighted Christensen's versatility across the back-line.

Tuchel said: "Absolutely they can play together. Christensen can play on both sides in a back three, or together in a back four.

"Like I said, in the back three, the position in the middle is best for Thiago. Similarly for Andreas, but he can play on both sides so no problem."

sipa_32563878

Silva suffered a setback in training earlier this week and Tuchel isn't sure on when the Brazilian will return.

He added: "Thiago had a little setback in training. At the end of the training session the day before yesterday, he felt at the very end something around the same area that he injured. So we had to take him off. So he is back into the transition phase but not team training so he will be out."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms Christian Pulisic is part of his plans at Chelsea

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side

READ MORE: 'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

News

Thomas Tuchel: Andreas Christensen & Thiago Silva can both play in same Chelsea side

sipa_32563977
Opinions

Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel should stick with the 3-4-2-1 system next season

sipa_32567385
News

'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

sipa_32563842
News

Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

sipa_32324986
News

Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

sipa_32454199
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Leeds United & Marcelo Bielsa

sipa_32036276 (1)
News

'You have to be patient when you play for Chelsea' - Tuchel sends Christian Pulisic message over lack of playing time

sipa_32563842
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side