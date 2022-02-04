'Satisfied' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel feels 'satisfied' with how his side's transfer window has panned out in January, despite signing no new names.

The west London side were linked with several players across Europe, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Sergiño Dest and Lucas Digne, but in the end, none of them joined Tuchel's club.

Chelsea did, however, recall Brazilian winger Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo, in response to long-term absences at wing-back, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their FA Cup fixture with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Tuchel was asked about how he felt the transfer window went and how close they were to signing Dembele.

"Yes, I'm very satisfied, because it was a calm window, and to be calm is always, in doubt, the best thing," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"We were open for things, I did not have contact with Ousmane to answer your question very directly. So there was no contact between us."

Reporters went on to ask whether Kenedy is now up for a new clean slate at Stamford Bridge after having failed to nail down much first team game time for his side.

"Absolutely, it is a clean slate. Absolutely, yes. I cannot agree more. I think he knows it. I have known him for many years since he was at Chelsea.

"I followed him when he played for Newcastle and I was very impressed with the beginning of his career.

"It was very promising. He lost strength a bit and maybe couldn't fulfil his dreams. He couldn't fulfil his demands of everybody or people from the outside like I have.

"This is life sometimes and he gets a second and third chance to be here and this is what it is about. It is not about the past, it is not about what happened and what not happen, he was good in pre-season. He decided he wanted to go back to Brazil and take the chance there."

