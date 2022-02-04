'Satisfied' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel 'Satisfied' With How Chelsea's January Transfer Window Played Out

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel feels 'satisfied' with how his side's transfer window has panned out in January, despite signing no new names.

The west London side were linked with several players across Europe, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Sergiño Dest and Lucas Digne, but in the end, none of them joined Tuchel's club.

Chelsea did, however, recall Brazilian winger Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo, in response to long-term absences at wing-back, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

imago1009285611h (2)

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their FA Cup fixture with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Tuchel was asked about how he felt the transfer window went and how close they were to signing Dembele.

"Yes, I'm very satisfied, because it was a calm window, and to be calm is always, in doubt, the best thing," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"We were open for things, I did not have contact with Ousmane to answer your question very directly. So there was no contact between us."

Read More

Reporters went on to ask whether Kenedy is now up for a new clean slate at Stamford Bridge after having failed to nail down much first team game time for his side.

"Absolutely, it is a clean slate. Absolutely, yes. I cannot agree more. I think he knows it. I have known him for many years since he was at Chelsea.

imago1004663017h (1)

"I followed him when he played for Newcastle and I was very impressed with the beginning of his career.

"It was very promising. He lost strength a bit and maybe couldn't fulfil his dreams. He couldn't fulfil his demands of everybody or people from the outside like I have.

"This is life sometimes and he gets a second and third chance to be here and this is what it is about. It is not about the past, it is not about what happened and what not happen, he was good in pre-season. He decided he wanted to go back to Brazil and take the chance there."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009285611h (2)
News

'Satisfied' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

59 seconds ago
imago1009360256h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Importance of Winter Break to Refresh Ahead of Second Half of Season

30 minutes ago
imago1009362431h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Are Still on Course for Successful Season Despite Losing Ground in Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008908347h (1)
News

Revealed: The Reason Why Reece James Will Not Fly With Chelsea to Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1007038316h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009285611h (2)
News

'We Feel Very Prepared' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Fans Ahead of Cup Tie With Plymouth

2 hours ago
imago1009014856h
News

'We Better Respect It & Be Serious' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Demands For FA Cup Tie Against Plymouth

2 hours ago
imago1009394908h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Hands Chelsea Blow After 'Rejecting' Fresh Contract Offer Close to £200,000-A-Week

3 hours ago