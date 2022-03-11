Thomas Tuchel Answers Questions on What Could Replace Three UK Logo on Chelsea Shirt

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was questioned on Friday afternoon as to what could replace the Three UK logo on his side's shirt following the news that their sponsorship deal would be suspended.

The suspension hit the news following the UK government's decision to sanction Blues owner Roman Abramovich due to his 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As a result of the sponsorship suspension, the Three UK logo will temporarily no longer feature on the European champions' shirts.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was asked whether the suspension could free up space for a message of peace on the Blues shirts.

"We can always wear a message for peace," he told the media, as quoted by football.london. "It can never be the wrong message.

"Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

The news that Three UK would be suspending their sponsorship deal with Chelsea came out yesterday following Abramovich's sanctioning.

Reports followed stating that the telecommunications company were on the verge of activating a two-year extension their their deal right before the suspension.

