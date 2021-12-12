Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Did Not Accept Loss' Against Leeds After 3-2 Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his centre-back Antonio Rudiger was not willing to accept defeat in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The German international won his side two penalties in the second half to see the Blues come back from behind to claim all three points.

The win saw Chelsea close the gap at the top of the table to just a point between each of the top three.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary," said Tuchel post-match, as quoted by football.london.

"We expected today that it would be an intense game for Toni and for Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) because of the very unique style of defending, we expected to have spaces where we could drive on

"They made a lot of pressure, they constantly had to have their focus on defending and also attacking. They let us drive in these spaces but it was good, he did not accept to lose and we were lucky of course to have these last penalties so late. But we did everything to turn it around."

Chelsea got back to winning ways after going two games without a win in all competitions. They left it late but it was a performance that pleased Tuchel.

He added: "I was confident that we maybe get one more chance and turn things around because we played very strongly in the first half and we showed again a good reaction after the equaliser.

"In between, we played maybe a little bit with the fear that we had something to lose, and we absolutely didn't want to lose what we worked so hard for. So yeah, there is always a bit of luck, of course, when you get such a late goal. But we've conceded two of them so maybe it was our turn.

"We needed this win desperately for the mood, the belief, for the atmosphere. I am very happy how we got it, I'm very happy how we played, and we have two days off now and it's a good feeling for the boys."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube