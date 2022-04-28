Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger Gave Chelsea Confidence During Time Together

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has credited Antonio Rudiger for giving his side confidence during their spell together as the defender has confirmed he will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

This comes after Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, Tuchel credited Rudiger for installing confidence into his team during their time together.

When asked about what he will miss from his defender, Tuchel said: "He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him.

"He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility. I don’t think anybody likes this decision.

Continuing to discuss Rudiger's desire to leave, Tuchel said: "We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Chelsea have a chance to win the FA Cup in May, with Rudiger looking to go out on a high during his final months at the club before likely joining Real Madrid.

