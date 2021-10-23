Thomas Tuchel Apologises for Erling Haaland Chelsea Transfer Hint

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has publicly apologised for comments he made regarding Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The German previously hinted that the Blues could go back in for Haaland in the Janaury transfer window.

However, he has now distanced himself from those comments as he spoke to journalists ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich, via the Evening Standard.

“I fell into a trap,” said Tuchel. “I got an award in Germany. I got an award from a newspaper. They gave me this award and asked me about a player.

“Normally I never, never speak about other players, because I simply never do. And we were making more or less fun about it and I should have known better because in making fun about it and being a nice guy to answer a question, instead of ‘no I don’t want to answer a question,’ getting this award I joke about a double striker with Romelu in October and it gets like we put an offer in. That was the context, but I should have known better.”

It was reported that Borussia Dortmund's bosses were 'not happy' with Tuchel's comments and he has now apologised to ease the tension between himself and his former employer.

