'Was Fantastic' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Club World Cup Final Atmosphere

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised the atmosphere at the final of the Club World Cup after his side won the trophy for the very first time.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi, with Kai Havertz's penalty deep into extra time sealing the win.

Their success on Saturday now means Chelsea have won every major trophy possible, with the Club World Cup being the final piece of the puzzle.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media after the game, via Football.London, Tuchel spoke of the atmosphere inside the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and it felt like an away game. They had a huge crowd and it was amazing. Maybe this tournament isn’t so highly regarded in Europe, but once you are here and feel it, it totally catches you."

He also spoke on his words with owner Roman Abramovich after the match as he said: "It’s for him. There is no doubt it’s for him. We met shortly on the pitch after the final and I said congratulations and he said congratulations.

"I said, ‘it’s for you, it’s your club and it’s your input passion that made this possible’. We are happy to be part of it. Of course, the trophy is for him."

IMAGO / Action Plus

After scoring against Al Hilal earlier in the week, Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring against Palmeiras with a thumping header.

The Brazilians then equalised from the spot via Raphael Veiga, as Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

Deep into extra time, Chelsea were also awarded a penalty via VAR and Havertz stepped up to win it for the European and now World Champions.

