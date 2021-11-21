'He’s Outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel Applauds N'Golo Kante's Goal Against Leicester

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised midfielder N'Golo Kante after his goal in their side's win against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues won 3-0 at the King Power Stadium with the Frenchman scoring his second of the season, alongside Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic.

Victory away from home means Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table, four points ahead of Liverpool and six ahead of Manchester City.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website after the game, Tuchel applauded Kante for his goal and efforts throughout the match as he said: “It was a fantastic goal.

"If you have N’Golo, you have N’Golo and he’s outstanding. He seems to find another gear all the time on the pitch.

“It was an excellent performance from him individually and we’re very happy that’s he back, that he feels good and plays with a free mind.

"When he does this with confidence, he can be the difference.”

Chelsea opened the scoring against the Foxes after just 14 minutes, with Rudiger heading in over Kasper Schmeichel from a Ben Chilwell corner.

Kante was on hand to double the lead for the visitors, capping off an excellent solo run through the midfield with a powerful strike past the 'keeper.

Pulisic made it 3-0 in the 71st minute after some neat play with fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech, with the former sneaking the ball through the legs of Schmeichel.

His goal was Chelsea's 30th in the Premier League so far, capping off their ninth win of the season.

