    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Assesses Ross Barkley's Burnley After Chelsea Recall

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel insists Ross Barkley had a 'good match' against Burnley following his return to the Chelsea starting XI despite missing a glorious chance in the second half. 

    Barkley was one of four changes to the side that beat Malmo in midweek, starting in the front three alongside Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

    The 27-year-old was bright in the capital on Saturday but collectively, all of the side were wasteful in front of goal as countless chances weren't put away. 

    imago1007842547h

    Read More

    It saw Kai Havertz's opener cancelled out by Matej Vydra 11 minutes from time to deny the Blues of all three points

    Barkley had a brilliant chance moments before he went off in the 72nd minute but he could only blaze his effort from 15 yards out into the top tier. 

    Despite the miss, Tuchel refused to blame the midfielder and praised his overall performance against the Clarets. 

    "Yes, he was not the only one," Tuchel responded to the miss prior to his substitution. "If you watched him in training you would see that he deserved to start. We changed the shape of the front three today and played with a number ten position to get in behind the two number sixes of Burnley.

    imago1007848779h

    "It was the perfect position for Ross to start today. He waited a long time and he has made a huge impact in our matches when he came on (from the bench). He had a good match. He had the match points on his left foot, when you see him in training, he is maybe even stronger on his left foot in this position.

    "Of course, before that we had a huge chance with Callum (Hudson-Odoi) and Thiago Silva. I think if we score a second one then we would score a third and fourth one with no comeback possible.

    "He is angry at himself, he created chances and we had chances in the first and second half so no one points fingers at him."

