Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is aware of the takeover issues at Chelsea as the club eye a quick resolution to the delays by the UK Government.

This comes after reports that the sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from owner Roman Abramovich.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leicester City, Tuchel admitted that he is aware of the delays.

He said: “Yeah. I am aware but I have no new information and have not been informed about the character of the issues that have obviously arrived."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that he is hopeful for the sale to go ahead smoothly and quickly ahead of the May 31 deadline.

"Let’s wait and see. I am still convinced that it is in good hands, not my hands but hopefully good hands and better hands than my hands. Hopefully it will go through as quickly as possible.”

Chelsea are operating under a restricted licence, which expires at the end of the month.

The Premier League are set to approve Todd Boehly's consortium but the Government are yet to reach an agreement with Abramovich as they are concerned as to where the funds will end up, with the Russian not allowed to profit due to his sanctioning.

Tuchel will be hoping that the deal can be concluded swiftly ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea needing to dip into the market to help rebuild their squad.

