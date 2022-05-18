Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Aware of Chelsea Takeover Issues as Blues Eye Quick Resolution to Delays

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is aware of the takeover issues at Chelsea as the club eye a quick resolution to the delays by the UK Government.

This comes after reports that the sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from owner Roman Abramovich.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leicester City, Tuchel admitted that he is aware of the delays.

imago1010500719h

He said: “Yeah. I am aware but I have no new information and have not been informed about the character of the issues that have obviously arrived."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that he is hopeful for the sale to go ahead smoothly and quickly ahead of the May 31 deadline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Let’s wait and see. I am still convinced that it is in good hands, not my hands but hopefully good hands and better hands than my hands. Hopefully it will go through as quickly as possible.”

imago1011916486h

Chelsea are operating under a restricted licence, which expires at the end of the month.

The Premier League are set to approve Todd Boehly's consortium but the Government are yet to reach an agreement with Abramovich as they are concerned as to where the funds will end up, with the Russian not allowed to profit due to his sanctioning.

Tuchel will be hoping that the deal can be concluded swiftly ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea needing to dip into the market to help rebuild their squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011812297h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono21 minutes ago
imago1011254037h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respects Chelsea's Andreas Christensen's FA Cup Final Withdrawal After Private Talks

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1007665827h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono32 minutes ago
imago1012008393h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1011990631h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City as Werner Ruled Out, Havertz & Kovacic Doubtful

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011941255h
Transfer News

Revealed: List of Chelsea's Summer Transfer Targets to Kick-Start Todd Boehly Reign

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011896158h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Finalise Jules Kounde Transfer After Todd Boehly's Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011948571h
Transfer News

Report: Boehly Plans to 'Re-Open' Chelsea's Dembele Talks Following Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago