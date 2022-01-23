Thomas Tuchel 'Awfully Impatient' to Challenge & Win Premier League Title With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title and is 'awfully impatient' to turn the Blues into title contenders.

Chelsea are currently 13 points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table and the chances are extremely slim of the Blues winning their first league title this season since the 2016-17.

They are without a league win in four games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon against Tottenham to avoid being dragged into a top four fight, although that is now their battle as the title slips away.

When Chelsea don't win, they sack managers. History has proved that, but it has worked. Tuchel was an instant success with the Champions League triumph, however it hasn't been as plain sailing in recent weeks

He knows his side are capable of winning the title but admits it is a slow process, and refuses to blame that on the hiring and firing culture at the club.

“Maybe, but we will never accept it,” Tuchel said on it being a slow process at Chelsea, as quoted by the Guardian.

“Even myself, I will always fight against it. I never said it and even if I can see the reason behind it, that we need time, time, time, we don’t have time and I don’t want to wait.

“I am awfully impatient and this is part of what drives me and part of what brings me to a great opportunity – to be part of a club like Chelsea.

“I think we are competitive. I think we know what it takes and we have what it takes to challenge for the title.”

He added: “I love the team, I love all the players and I love the club. It’s on us to bring out the very best in ourselves. Where this is over the last weeks, it depends on the circumstances. But we will always try."

