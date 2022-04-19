Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Backs Chelsea Players' Hopes of Revenge Against Liverpool in FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has backed his Chelsea players' hopes of getting their revenge against Liverpool in the FA Cup final next month. 

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final on Sunday, which has now set up their fourth fixture against the Reds this season. 

Chelsea lost their previous meeting against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February, with the reigning World and European Champions now seeking their revenge. 

In his pre-match press conference for the Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel was delighted to hear his players are up for the task as they try to win their third trophy of the season.

He said: “Good! Of course we feel it. Was so close. Wasn’t last season or two years ago. Was a couple of weeks we lost in the same stadium in a pretty similar occasion. 

"Now it is an even bigger cup. Of course it’s a traditional cup, it has this similarities and of course it seems like you can come back. That’s what it’s about in sports, if you lost against a team in such short notice it feels a bit like ‘come on let's turn things around quickly’. 

"Call it revenge, it doesn’t matter. We all have this competitive feeling, it’s clear.”

After their win against the Eagles on Sunday, goalscorer Mason Mount revealed his side's intentions for the final against Liverpool, which is set to take place midway through May.

"It's definitely the time for us to win a final at Wembley. For me, it's five finals I lost. Let's put pressure on ourselves. 

"We lost the last one at Wembley, it's time to get our payback."

