Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea to take necessary action over social abuse

Chelsea have the full support from head coach Thomas Tuchel over any action they decide to take over the increasing amount of abuse taking place on social media.

Online abuse has become, sadly, an everyday occurrence on social media and is rife during and after football matches. Chelsea's Reece James was subjected to online abuse back in January which saw the club come out in full support, backed by owner Roman Abramovich.

During this week, Swansea City and Rangers have taken a stance by leaving social media for a week, stating that 'Enough is Enough'.

Tuchel was asked ahead of Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace whether he believes the club should boycott social media.

He replied: "I am not sure I have a clear opinion about if we as a club should do it. It is not my job to recommend, but we clearly support any actions against abuse on social media. I trust our club to take the measures that are needed.

"Abuse affects everybody. People are affected by comments if they are in a newspaper or on radio or social media. Social media gives people a huge stage to give comments without a name behind it. It opens the door to abuse, and also positive comments, but you are affected by it and that’s why I try to totally avoid it.

"In the end it becomes a concern not only for our players but for our society, because it has an influence."

