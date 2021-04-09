Thomas Tuchel backs Christian Pulisic to be 'decisive factor' for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic can have a 'huge impact' for Chelsea and be their 'decisive factor', believes head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has struggled to find form this season, set back by injuries, following his impressive post-lockdown form at the end of last season which fired Chelsea to Champions League qualification.

Pulisic only has three goals and two assists in 30 appearances this season, with his most recent coming in the 5-2 defeat to West Brom last Saturday.

His injury problems were highlighted again last weekend, coming off at half-time after tweaking his hamstring on the way out for the second half.

But boss Thomas Tuchel has backed the American to have a big impact for the Blues if they can control his fitness problems.

Talking to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Tuchel said: "His fitness is always important because he has a huge impact with sprint and intensity at the highest level. It's one of his biggest strengths but he needs to feel confident and calm mentally. Then he can be a huge weapon for us.

"He scored against West Brom but the overall game and his need to go off at half time clouded the goal and impact he had but now against he was very close to scoring. He can have a huge impact from the bench. We have to take care of him, hopefully he won't be re-injured.

"I feel him getting stronger and more confident. He can be a decisive factor with his speed, ability to dribble and arrive in the box from dangerous situations. Hopefully he can have that impact. It's our job to push him there."

